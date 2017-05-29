

Police on the South Shore are continuing to search for a driver who killed a two-year-old boy.

On Saturday May 27, Dominique Wenga was playing in his yard when his mother lost sight of him for a few minutes.

In that time he made his way onto the road in front of his home on Rabelais St. where he was struck and killed.

His death was pronounced in hospital, and his mother and brother were treated for shock.

The driver fled the scene.

Roussillon police spent Saturday examining the street and talking to residents in an attempt to locate the vehicle and the driver.

Residents said they have been asking for reductions to the speed limit on the crescent and for the installation of speed bumps and other devices since the development was built in 2015.