So long, Coderre: Opposition at City Hall now named Movement Montreal
Lionel Perez is the interim leader of Movement Montreal, the opposition party at Montreal City Hall
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, December 11, 2017 2:00PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 11, 2017 3:51PM EST
The opposition party at City Hall is now named Movement Montreal.
The party was originally named after Denis Coderre, but since his bid for re-election failed the party needed a new name.
Interim leader Lionel Perez was surrounded by the two dozen elected councillors as he announced the appellation.
He said the party is looking toward building a bigger and better city.
"We wanted a name that represented our core values, and our core value is to move forward Montreal, and to be able to do so in such a way that we're going to concert with all the different intervenors, all the different stakeholders of Montreal," said Perez.
Councillors said they feel they have done a good job in moving from a position of power to being in opposition.
On Monday they pressed Mayor Valerie Plante's party about the proposed changes to the animal control bylaw and Projet Montreal's lack of diversity.
