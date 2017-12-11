

CTV Montreal





The opposition party at City Hall is now named Movement Montreal.

The party was originally named after Denis Coderre, but since his bid for re-election failed the party needed a new name.

Interim leader Lionel Perez was surrounded by the two dozen elected councillors as he announced the appellation.

He said the party is looking toward building a bigger and better city.

"We wanted a name that represented our core values, and our core value is to move forward Montreal, and to be able to do so in such a way that we're going to concert with all the different intervenors, all the different stakeholders of Montreal," said Perez.

Councillors said they feel they have done a good job in moving from a position of power to being in opposition.

On Monday they pressed Mayor Valerie Plante's party about the proposed changes to the animal control bylaw and Projet Montreal's lack of diversity.