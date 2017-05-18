

More details have come to light on how Quebec City police classified a disturbing incident at a local mosque last summer.

A pig's head was left outside the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre last June, just months before a gunman killed six men during evening prayers.

Muslims were celebrating the holy month of Ramadan when members of the mosque discovered the severed pig's head wrapped up in cellophane and left outside the building’s front doors.

There was a card attached that read "Bon Appetit."

Said El Amari, shot twice at the mass shooting at the mosque in January, knew his place of worship had been threatened, but didn't realize how bad things were.

"When I read the police report, I said they should have warned us at the very least," said El Amari.

According to the police report obtained by CBC/Radio-Canada, police notes describe the incident as "general intimidation" and an incident that took place in a "climate of hatred."

For members of the Muslim community, those descriptions are very revealing, since it seems there were serious warning signs the mosque was a target.

El Amari said if he had known, worshippers would likely have taken precautions, such as locking the mosque's doors during services.

"At the very least it would have been an obstacle," said El Amari.

When the assault happened in January, the shooter walked in and opened fire.

In that attack El Amari was shot in the right knee and in his abdomen. The bullet to his torso severed an artery.

He barely survived, losing eight litres of blood, and spending days in hospital undergoing surgery.

Quebec City police have refused to comment on the report.

The accused shooting, Alexandre Bissonnette, is next due in court on May 29.