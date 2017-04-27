

The Canadian Press





Two members of the Quebec Liberal Party, one of whom is still in office, were targets of a 2012 police investigation that never ended up in a courtroom, according to a bombshell radio interview given by the head of Montreal’s police brotherhood.

On Thursday morning, Yves Francoeur told 98.5 FM that the investigation had been completed and evidence included wiretap recordings. Those recordings revealed political financing that involved a real estate firm with ties to the Montreal mafia.

Francoeur said he didn’t know why legal proceedings had not gone forward and insisted that had the targets not been in a position of influence, they would have been charged.

The union chief also used the interview to comment on recent revelations that UPAC, the province’s anti-corruption unit, had investigated former premier Jean Charest and Liberal fundraiser Marc Bibeau. Francoeur said the leaks demonstrate the frustration of various people involve in the judicial process.