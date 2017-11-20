

CTV Montreal





Mayor Valerie Plante and several provincial politicians were on hand to unveil a new public green space in the heart of urban Montreal on Monday.

The new square lies between Hotel-de-Ville and Sanguinet near the Champ-de-Mars metro station.

Transport Minister Andre Fortin and MNA David Birnbaum joined Plante for the dedication.

The park was planned as part of the city’s 375th anniversary celebrations.