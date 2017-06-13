

CTV Montreal





Several weeks after they began their strike, provincial engineers are going back to work.

The Professional Association of Government Engineers, APIGQ, represents 1,400 public engineers whose collective agreement with the province ended in March of 2015.

Because of the strike several hundred construction sites around the province were shuttered because they required engineers for monitoring and inspection.

The union executives have been in negotiations with Treasury Board representatives while the strike took place.

They will be asking their members to vote on the latest offer from the government -- which the union executives think is inadequate -- and prepare a counteroffer.

Engineers say if nothing is settled, they will resume their walkout in two weeks although the provincial government has been threatening to impose back-to-work legislation.

The average annual salary of a public engineer is $74,000, with a maximum salary of $82,000.