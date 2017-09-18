

CTV Montreal





Police are trying to identify multiple suspects who they say broke into at least 20 homes in Montreal West and Hampstead this summer.

Police said the break-ins took place from June 3 to Sept. 7, and in each case the thieves used the same tactics: while one person stood watch, a second person rang the doorbell. When nobody answered, one thief would go into the backyard and break into the house, then let the accomplices inside.

The thieves stole jewelry whenever possible.

The suspects are white men who appear to be 18 to 23 years old.

Officers are uncertain exactly how many people were involved in the criminal gang that robbed 13 homes in Hampstead and seven in Montreal West.

Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1, to contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133, or to make a report on Info-Crime's website.