Police arrest man, 26, in connection with 2014 homicide in Lachine
Joshua Carrier Kenny faces charges of burglary, confinement, robbery and conspiracy in connection with a man’s death in Lachine.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 8:41PM EST
Montreal police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a homicide that took place in Lachine in 2014.
A 49-year-old man was found bleeding on the steps outside a duplex at 2757 Thessereault St. near 26th Ave. on Nov. 7, 2014. Police said he was likely attacked with a sharp object.
Joshua Carrier Kenny appeared in court Friday to face charges of burglary, confinement, robbery and conspiracy in connection with the man’s death.
Passersby called police upon discovering the bleeding man, who died soon after he was taken to hospital.
