

CTV Montreal





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Charlevoix Thursday to lay the groundwork for next year's G7 summit.

The meeting of international world leaders will be held at the Manoir Richelieu Hotel in La Malbaie, a two-hour drive east of Quebec City.

Trudeau met the mayor of La Malbaie, Michel Couturier, before hosting a meeting with local business leaders and stakeholders to discuss what would happen during the summit and how to prepare for it.

The PM said it will be an opportunity to show off the splendour of Canada.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to highlight the extraordinary beauty of this region to the world, but also to demonstrate that we take seriously our responsibility towards our citizens," said Trudeau.

Security issues are a major concern, and Trudeau said the protection of heads of government -- as well as local citizens -- would be handled sensibly.

"There are many discussion to be had still around security, but I can assure people that it will be done responsibly, it will be done respectfully, and it will be done again in a way that is very much driven through partnerships with local people," said Trudeau.

He anticipates that the summit's top priority next year will be gender equality, but that talks would also focus on climate change and international trade.

This is the sixth time Canada will host the G7, and the first time Quebec will play host since 1981.

The G7 consists of the seven richest countries in the world, namely Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the United States.