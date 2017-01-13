Ouellet to hold off on Bloc leadership decision until February
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 8:35AM EST
Parti Quebecois MNA Martine Ouellet will await the end of the Bloc Quebecois general assembly on Feb. 4 before deciding whether she will run for the party’s leadership.
In an email, Ouellet said she considered it “very important” to know the rules of the upcoming race before coming to a decision.
The former candidate for the PQ’s leadership said she believes the campaign should be held in 2017 and not pushed back to the following year, as some party members have suggested.
