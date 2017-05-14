

The Canadian Press





A 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed as bars closed in downtown Montreal early Sunday morning.

Police received a call at 3:20 a.m. regarding a fight at the corner of Sherbrooke and St-Laurent Blvd. in the Ville-Marie borough. They found the victim nearby on Clark St. with numerous lacerations.

The victim suffered injuries to his upper body and was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Two other people were treated by paramedics for lacerations to the upper body. They were taken to hospital but their lives are not in danger.

Police said it’s unclear if those other victims, who were found at the corner of St-Laurent and Prince Arthur, were injured in the same fight. Investigators will meet with those victims on Sunday to determine if they are suspects or witnesses to the other stabbing.