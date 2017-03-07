

The Canadian Press





Gabriel Nadeau Dubois, the former student leader who rose to prominence in the 2012 Printemps Erable, is likely to enter the political fray under the Quebec Solidaire banner according to reports.

The 26-year-old has scheduled a press conference regarding his political future for Thursday morning at the Pointe-A-Calliere museum in Old Montreal. According to a Radio-Canada report, he will announce his intention to run as the QS candidate for the riding of Gouin.

That riding was left vacant by the retirement of former Quebec Solidaire spokesperson Francoise David in January.