The Montreal police force has suspended two senior officers accused of criminal activity.

Chief of police Philippe Pichet announced Wednesday afternoon he was suspending an inspector and a commandant

CTV News has confirmed the suspended officers are Pascal Leclair and Martin Renaud.

Renaud was at one point the head of the organized crime division in the force.

Leclair was suspended in 2013 for five days for failing to reveal a conflict of interest in an investigation he was running.

In a statement, Pichet said the two officers would be suspended from all duties until "everything was clear."

Earlier this month the deputy director of the police department's strategic division, Bernard Lamothe, was suspended, prompting several investigations into the police force by the Sureté du Quebec.