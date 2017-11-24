A new medical cannabis company is opening in Pointe-Claire.

Aurora Cannabis will be the second licenced producer in Quebec – the first on the island of Montreal -- growing medical marijuana in its 40,000 square foot indoor facility.

The facility on Hymus Blvd. will be known as ‘Aurora Vie.’

Purchased in April for $7 million, Health Canada gave Aurora Cannabis its cultivation licence on Oct. 30 and it will begin production by the end of November.

In a statement, CEO Terry Booth said the company looks forward “to servicing both the medical market and, once legalized, the adult consumer market with locally cultivated high quality cannabis."

The company said it can cultivate as much as 4,000 kg of cannabis per year for the Quebec market and for export.

Though it has been received with mixed feelings in the area, the company said neighbours should not have environmental or security concerns.



Health Canada has regulations against there being any smell outside of medical cannabis production facilities and the company has installed high-quality air filtration systems at all of their sites.



Company officials say there has been no increase in crime near any of their other locations, saying they are "high-security facilities with on-site security."

The company, which operates facilities in Calgary, is also currently building the world’s largest medical cannabis operation near Edmonton’s airport, a 800,000 square foot production facility.

Another company, Hydropothecary, operates a site in Gatineau, the only other company of its kind in the province.