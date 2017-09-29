

CTV Montreal





Quebecers will be able to consume marijuana legally as of their 18th birthdays, Premier Philippe Couillard has determined.

Reports say the Health Minister Lucie Charlebois will soon announce an outline for the Liberal government’s plan for cannabis distribution and age restrictions.

Among decisions made in recent Liberal caucus meetings, the reports claims, is the sale of marijuana products will be sold by Quebec’s liquor board, the SAQ.

The government also decided it would make the minimum age to purchase 18, the same minimum age for alcohol purchase, in order to discourage the sale of pot on the black market.

Ontario has announced it will set the legal limit at 19 to fall in line with its age for alcohol consumption.

The federal task force recommended the age be set at 18, though some politicians argued the minimum age should be 21.

Cannabis will be legalized in Canada on or before July 1, 2018.