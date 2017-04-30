

The Canadian Press





With American President Donald Trump threatening to impose crippling tariffs on the Canadian softwood lumber industry, a solidarity march with workers in that industry was held on Sunday in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean town of Dolbeau-Mistassini.

Much of the city’s residents work in the lumber industry and the town is home to a sawmill and a pulp and paper mill.

Last week, the American government said it would introduce tariffs of up to 20 per cent on Canadian softwood lumber exports.

Alain Croteau, president of the Steelworkers Union of Quebec, said the lumber industry accounts for 60,000 jobs in the province and the tariffs could cause thousands of layoffs.