

CTV Montreal





It's another big weekend for construction work on Montreal bridges and the Turcot Interchange.

The ramp that runs from the 15 South to Route 136 East will be closed as of midnight Friday as crews continue demolishing the elevated section of the Ville Marie.

The ramp is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Champlain Bridge

As work takes place under the Champlain Bridge, the eastbound lanes of Marie Victorin Blvd. will be closed all weekend.

The closure stars at 10 p.m. Friday and will last until 5 a.m. Monday.

This will also affect Exit 53 from Highway 132 East, and one lane near the exit.

On the bridge itself, one lane will be closed in each direction for part of the weekend.

One lane toward Montreal will be closed Saturday from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m., and one lane toward the South Shore will be closed from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jacques Cartier Bridge

The ongoing work to install lights on the Jacques Cartier Bridge require multiple overnight closures over the next week.

Between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday, only one lane toward Montreal will be open.

One lane toward the South Shore will close at 10 p.m. Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Next week the bridge will be closed for several hours in each direction overnight. Each night the closures will start around 11:30 p.m. and will last until 4 a.m.