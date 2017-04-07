

CTV Montreal





A Longueuil man is facing criminal charges for comments he allegedly made on Facebook.

Mathieu Cadieux Castilloux was arrested Thursday and whisked into court to be charged with uttering threats.

Montreal police said Castilloux made threats on the Spotted: STM page earlier this week against immigrants and others who did not respond to his demands.

He was released under several conditions including not using the internet, and not consuming drugs or alcohol.

Earlier this year a Kirkland man was charged with making threats on Twitter against an individual who turned out to be a police officer,

Police say anyone who spots threatening behaviour, online or in otherwise, should contact Info Crime at 514-393-1133.