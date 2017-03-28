

An NDG landlord is heading to court next month in his battle against graffiti.

Edward Kalil said his building at the corner of Sherbrooke St. and Westmore Ave. has repeatedly been tagged by vandals.

He's removed it more times than he can count.

"It goes on all the time. As fast as we remove it, it comes back on. Whether it's a week or a month later, it's ongoing," said Kalil.

In 2011 the Cote des Neiges Notre Dame de Grace borough passed a bylaw that slapped fines on building owners if they were not prompt at removing graffiti.

At the time then-borough councillor Susan Clarke suggested businesses put up vines or other barriers to deter vandals.

Kalil has used motion-sensing floodlights and surveillance cameras to deter the people spraypainting his building, but it didn't work.

He said he's been diligent at cleaning graffiti, but finds the bylaw is misguided.

"We are the victim the way the law was put into effect," said Kalil.

He has used the cleaning products provided by the borough, but gave that up when he found it to be ineffective.

But after being fined last year, he is now heading to court on April 28.

"It's over $1,000 with the court costs and that's a significant amount of money," said Kalil.

"I'm pleading not guilty and I hope the judge renders a favourable decision."

Borough officials said they will not comment while the case is before the court.