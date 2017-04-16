

The Canadian Press





Hydro-Meteo teams are on high alert throughout Quebec as flood risks remain alongside multiple waterways.

Director Pierre Corbin said “very high levels of water” were observable in the St. Lawrence River, as well as on the Outaouais, Mille Iles and Prairies rivers and the Deux Montagnes Lake.

Corbin said there were other areas of concern in the Eastern Townships, Lanaudiere, Beauce and Quebec City regions due to rain and milder temperatures than usual, which has melted more snow than expected.

He added that Quebecers should not be too alarmed as most flooding thus far has been minor.