Hydro-Meteo monitoring floods throughout Quebec
(Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 16, 2017 12:06PM EDT
Hydro-Meteo teams are on high alert throughout Quebec as flood risks remain alongside multiple waterways.
Director Pierre Corbin said “very high levels of water” were observable in the St. Lawrence River, as well as on the Outaouais, Mille Iles and Prairies rivers and the Deux Montagnes Lake.
Corbin said there were other areas of concern in the Eastern Townships, Lanaudiere, Beauce and Quebec City regions due to rain and milder temperatures than usual, which has melted more snow than expected.
He added that Quebecers should not be too alarmed as most flooding thus far has been minor.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Healthy smoothies and snacks a hit at Lasalle school's Green Bistro
- Hydro-Meteo monitoring floods throughout Quebec
- Justice minister on strict pot penalties: "I'm not going to apologize"
- Habs aim to keep offense rolling as series moves to New York
- Virginia Tech marking 10 years after shooting that killed 32