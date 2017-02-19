

CTV Montreal





Habs fans were treated to a free team practice at the Bell Centre on Sunday.

Fans watched as the players went through their drills and gave a hearty welcome to returning coach Claude Julien.

Outside the arena, little fans were treated to face painting, music, a grilled cheese bar, hot chocolate and, of course, Youppi!

Star goalie Carey Price was not at the practice, with the coaching staff saying he was given a therapy day.