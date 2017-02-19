Habs hold open practice at Bell Centre
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 3:45PM EST
Habs fans were treated to a free team practice at the Bell Centre on Sunday.
Fans watched as the players went through their drills and gave a hearty welcome to returning coach Claude Julien.
Outside the arena, little fans were treated to face painting, music, a grilled cheese bar, hot chocolate and, of course, Youppi!
Star goalie Carey Price was not at the practice, with the coaching staff saying he was given a therapy day.