One of the Montreal YMCAs is closing its doors this spring.



The Guy-Favreau Complex YMCA will shut down on May 31.



The YMCAs of Quebec said it could not afford to renew the lease on the space which is owned by the federal government.



The Guy-Favreau YMCA opened 30 years ago.



The main mission of the facility was to serve the local Chinese community, which had suffered from numerous expropriations in the area.



The rent had originally been set at $1 per year, but that changed a decade ago.