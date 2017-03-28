

Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press





Brendan Gallagher broke a tie 3:31 into the third period as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Max Pacioretty, Artturi Lehkonen and Alexander Radulov also scored for Montreal (43-24-9), which won a second game in a row.

Curtis McKenzie scored for Dallas (31-34-11), which ended a four-game points streak. The Stars played their first game since learning they had been eliminated from playoff contention.

The game marked the first time brothers Jamie and Jordie Benn played against one another in the NHL, but they were only on the ice at the same time for a few brief moments. The longest stretch was during a third-period Dallas power play. Jamie Benn plays with the man advantage for Dallas while Jordie, traded by the Stars to the Canadiens in February, is a Montreal penalty killer.

Montreal outshot Dallas 36-28.

The Stars dominated the opening minutes, outshooting Montreal 6-0, and got the first goal at 1:47 when McKenzie picked off a pass, fired a shot off the end glass and put the rebound into an open side.