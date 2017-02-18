

CTV Montreal





A former NDP and Bloc Quebecois MP has apparently joined a right-wing group dedicated to stamping out radical Islam in Quebec.

Claude Patry was elected in 2011 as representative for the riding of Jonquiere-Alma as a member of the NDP but switched parties in 2013. He was defeated in the 2015 federal election.

On Friday, Patry switched his Facebook profile picture to one including the logo of La Meute, or the Wolf Pack. On their website, the group describes itself as being founded in October, 2015 and boasts “several thousand wolves on the edge of the woods, ready to defend and protect the future of our nation and our children.”

The website goes on to say that the group is opposed to sharia law being instituted in Quebec but is open to working with moderate Muslims to combat extremism.