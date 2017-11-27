

CTV Montreal





As CTV Montreal first reported earlier this year, the Canadian government is going to apologize to members of the Canadian Armed Forces who were harassed and pushed out of jobs because of their sexual orientation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is going to deliver a formal apology Tuesday in Ottawa. CTV Montreal's Tania Krywiak, who reported on the LGBTQ issue in the military repeatedly, will be in Ottawa for coverage of the announcement.

The federal government decriminalized homosexuality in 1969, and last year Trudeau appointed MP Randy Boissonnault as a special adviser on LGBTQ issues. Included in his mandate was addressing discrimination in the armed forces.

The apology is not related to a class action lawsuit that was filed against the federal government in March.

Last week the federal government made an agreement in principle that will result in it paying up to $100 million to members of the military and other federal departments whose careers ended because of their sexual orientation.