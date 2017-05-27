

CTV Montreal





One of the most beloved rides at La Ronde is no more.

On Saturday the amusement park announced on its website that one of its most popular rides, the Pitoune, would not be operating this summer.

“After 50 seasons, the Pitoune ride has reached the end of its useful life and will not re-open for our 2017 season. We greatly appreciate the history and tradition of this classic La Ronde ride and thank you for your patience while we evaluate alternatives for a replacement ride in the future.”

The ride first opened in 1967, one of the oldest attractions at La Ronde.

It was one of the only family-friendly rides that could be enjoyed by the entire family.

We’ll miss sailing in those memorable log boats, experiencing the exciting splash of water at the bottom and getting that perfect polaroid picture at the end.

RIP Pitoune.