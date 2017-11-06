AHUNTSIC-CARTIERVILLE

Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough hall

CHITILIAN, Harout (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

THUILLIER, Émilie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 52.45%

City councillor - Sault-au-Récollet electoral district

GIANCASPRO, Giovanna (Coalition Montréal)

NORMAND, Jérôme (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 49.34%

PAGÉ, Lorraine (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

City councillor - Saint-Sulpice electoral district

PARIZEAU, Hadrien (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 53.72%

SFEIR, Ramzi (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

City councillor - Ahuntsic electoral district

GOULET, Nathalie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 55.07%

LACHAPELLE, Pierre (Coalition Montréal)

MELANÇON, Raphaël (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

City councillor - Bordeaux-Cartiervile electoral district

GIANNOU, Effie (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 59.98%

KARABAJAK, Shant (Coalition Montréal)

NASSR, Fadia (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

 

ANJOU

Anjou borough hall

MANCINI, Angela (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

MIRANDA, Luis (Équipe Anjou) 54.22%

TONDREAU, Rémy (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

City councillor of Anjou borough

GAGNÉ, Michèle (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

HÉNAULT, Andrée (Équipe Anjou) 46.87%

MAILHOT, Robert (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

Borough councillor - West electoral district

BEAUDRY, Gilles (Indépendant)

CAMBRIA, Stephanie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

GAUTHIER, René (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

SHAND, Lynne (Équipe Anjou) 37.04%

Borough councillor - East electoral district

GHALEM, Nadia (Indépendant)

LEBLANC, Richard (Équipe Anjou) 44.02 %

PLOURDE, Sylvain (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

ROBERT, Mario (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

Borough councillor - Centre electoral district

DE MARTINO, Julie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

DI GENOVA ZAMMIT, Michelle (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

MARSOLAIS, Kristine (Équipe Anjou) 39.55%

 

CDN/NDG

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough hall

COPEMAN, Russell (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

GHAVITIAN, Zaki (Coalition Montréal)

MONTGOMERY, Sue (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 47.70%

City councillor - Darlington electoral district

CARPENTER, Graham (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

HAMON, Erik (Coalition Montréal)

PEREZ, Lionel (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 41.72%

City councillor - Côte-des-Neiges electoral district

ASSOR, Raphaël (Coalition Montréal)

CALLENDER, Tiffany (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

CHIN, Maureen (Vrai changement pour Montréal)

POPEANU, Magda (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 54.7%

City councillor - Snowdon electoral district

CABUGAO, Salvador B. (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

GRECU, Irina Maria (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

ROTRAND, Marvin (Coalition Montréal) 40.80%

City councillor - Notre-Dame-de-Grâce electoral district

ETHIER, Elaine (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

MCQUEEN, Peter (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 66.04%

ORCHARD, Caroline (Coalition Montréal)

City councillor - Loyola electoral district

ARSENEAULT, Christian (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 43.02%

CLARKE, Keeton (Coalition Montréal)

RETTA, Gabriel (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

SANTILLAN AGUIRRE, Angeluz Valery (Indépendant)

SEARLE, Jeremy (Indépendant)

TRANI, Gianpaolo (Paolo) (Indépendant)

 

LACHINE

Lachine borough hall

BLANCHET, Bernard (Vrai changement pour Montréal(

DAUPHIN, Claude (Équipe Dauphin Lachine)

MÉNARD, Catherine (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

VODANOVIC, Maja (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 39.5%

City councillor of Lachine borough

CLOUTIER, Jean-François (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

RAMSAY, Julie (Équipe Dauphin Lachine)

ROULEAU, Micheline (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 41.29%

VERGE, Elizabeth (Vrai changement pour Montréal)

Borough councillor - Canal electoral district

HAINES, Johanne (Équipe Dauphin Lachine)

HÉTU, Marc (Vrai changement pour Montréal)

LELIÈVRE, Anne-Marie (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

PROVOST, Julie-Pascale (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 39.58%

Borough councillor - J.-Émery-Provost electoral district

BOUKALA, Younes (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 38.12%

LAMA, Mehdi (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

LEJEUNE, Christian (Vrai changement pour Montréal)

RACICOT, Daniel (Équipe Dauphin Lachine)

Borough councillor - Fort-Rolland electoral district

FLANNERY, Michèle (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 43.89%

POITRAS, Stéphanie (Vrai changement pour Montréal)

ROSSI, Dominic (Équipe Dauphin Lachine)

SIMONYIK, Kymberley (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

 

LASALLE

LaSalle borough hall

BARBE, Manon (Équipe Barbe Team) 55.07%

LANDRY, Kathy (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

VALLÉE, Monique (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

City councillor - Sault-Saint-Louis electoral district

DAFNIOTIS, Loren (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

DESCHAMPS, Richard (Équipe Barbe Team) 52.29%

MOUSSIENZA, Ben LumièreÉquipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal

Borough councillor - Sault-Saint-Louis electoral district (seat 1)

AUMONT-BLANCHETTE, Josée (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

LAUZON, Alex (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

PALESTINI, Laura (Équipe Barbe Team) 46.16%

Borough councillor - Sault-Saint-Louis electoral district (seat 2)

BLANCHET, Nancy (Équipe Barbe Team) 51.46%

GENDRON, Roxanne (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

IMAM, Balkis (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

City councillor - Cecil-P.-Newman electoral district

ASARO, Pino (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

CARUSO, Carolina (Indépendant)

EL BABARTI JIMENEZ, Yasmina (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

ZARAC, Lise (Équipe Barbe Team) 36.98%

Borough councillor - Cecil-P.-Newman electoral district (seat 1)

DECLOS, Serge (Équipe Barbe Team) 44.8%

ERINDI, Anila (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

SINGH, Devinderpal (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

Borough councillor - Cecil-P.-Newman electoral district (seat 2)

BARRY, Mody Maka (Indépendant)

LAPERRIÈRE, Steven (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

OKOU, Romarick (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

TROILO, Josée (Équipe Barbe Team) 42.65%

 

MERCIER/HOCHELAGA/MAISONNEUVE

Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough hall

LESSARD-BLAIS, Pierre (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 55.21%

MÉNARD, Réal (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

City councillor - Tétreaultville electoral district

CELZI, Richard (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

MIRON, Suzie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 58.2%

City councillor - Maisonneuve–Longue-Pointe electoral district

CHARTRAND, Simon-Robert (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

LAVIGNE LALONDE, Laurence (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 63.82%

City councillor - Hochelaga electoral district

BEAUPRÉ, Jean-François (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

CALDWELL, Éric Alan (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 71.46%

City councillor - Louis-Riel electoral district

BOIVIN ROY, Karine (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 52.66%

MEZA, Isi (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

NEVES, Joao (Coalition Montréal)

 

MONTREAL NORD

Montréal-Nord borough hall

BLACK, Christine (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 66.51%

HOLNESS, Balarama (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

City councillor - Marie-Clarac electoral district

LÉONARD, Mathieu (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

MICHEL, Marie-Carmel (Indépendant)

SARI, Abdelhaq (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 51.11%

Borough councillor - Marie-Clarac electoral district

BERNIER, Henri-Paul (Indépendant)

BISSONNETTE, Elaine (Indépendant)

MARCELIN, Anastasia (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

POIRIER, Jean Marc (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 53.69%

City councillor - Ovide-Clermont electoral district

ROSSI Chantal, fellow-candidate (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 65.39%

MERAZIL, Sacha-Wilky (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

Borough councillor - Ovide-Clermont electoral district

BELINGA, Renée-Chantal (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 61.93%

CASIMIR, Stéphanie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

 

OUTREMONT

Outremont borough hall

LUSSIER, Alexandre (Indépendant)

MOROZ, Ronald (Coalition Montréal)

POTVIN, Marie (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

TOMLINSON, Philipe (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 48.18%

Borough councillor - Claude-Ryan electoral district

MURRAY, Jeremy (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

POLLAK, Mindy (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 55.34%

RAYMOND, Chantal (Indépendant)

Borough councillor - Joseph-Beaubien electoral district

FORGET, Céline (Indépendant)

HABIB, William (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

PATREAU, Valérie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 46.51%

Borough councillor - Robert-Bourassa electoral district

CORBEIL, Jean-Marc (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 47.04%

DESBAILLETS, David (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

LECOQ, Frédéric (Indépendant)

Borough councillor - Jeanne-Sauvé electoral district

GÉLINAS-ÉLIE, Christine (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

GREMAUD, Jacqueline (Indépendant)

MAGINI, Fanny (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 41.37%

MITCHELL, Adrien (Coalition Montréal)

 

PIERREFONDS-ROXOBORO

Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough hall

BEIS, Dimitrios (Jim) (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 45.88%

DUPONT, Hélène (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

MCINTYRE, Justine (Vrai changement pour Montréal)

City councillor - Bois-de-Liesse electoral district

LANGEVIN, Benoit (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 43.42%

MARTIN, Andréanne (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

MCCARTY, Eric (Vrai changement pour Montréal)

Borough councillor - Bois-de-Liesse electoral district

AUDOIN, Alexis (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

LEROUX, Louise (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 44.86%

TROTTIER, Roger (Vrai changement pour Montréal)

City councillor - Cap-Saint-Jacques electoral district

CLÉMENT-TALBOT, Catherine (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 41.07%

DE PAOLI, Manuela (Vrai changement pour Montréal)

LABELLE, Michael (Indépendant)

STITT, Ross (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

Borough councillor - Cap-Saint-Jacques electoral district

GIGNAC, Yves (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 45.44%

PAPADOGIANNIS, Peter (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

SHAFIEI, Naghmeh (Vrai changement pour Montréal)

 

PLATEAU MONT ROYAL

Plateau-Mont-Royal borough hall

FERRANDEZ, Luc (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 65.41%

MACKLOVITCH, Zach (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

City councillor - Mile-End electoral district

ALMEIDA-CÔTÉ, Iris (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

RYAN, Richard (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 70.81%

SUSTAM, Halil (Plateau sans frontières)

Borough councillor - Mile-End electoral district

PLOURDE, Marie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 76.32%

PROPHÈTE, Jean David (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

City councillor - DeLorimier electoral district

GAUTHIER, Linda (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

GIGUÈRE, Marianne (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 71.19%

Borough councillor - DeLorimier electoral district

BLANCO, Josefina (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 73.01%

SZARAZ, Jean-Pierre (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

City councillor - Jeanne-Mance electoral district

DESJARDINS, Marc-Antoine (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

NORRIS, Alex (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 62.27%

RANKIN, Deborah (Coalition Montréal)

WHYTE, Joash (Plateau sans frontières)

Borough councillor - Jeanne-Mance electoral district

DIAS, Yvan (Plateau sans frontières)

LOUREIRO, Daniel (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

REGAN, Terrence (Coalition Montréal)

VILAIN, Maeva (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 60.23%

 

 

RDP/ POINTE-AUX-TREMBLES

Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough hall

MERCURI, Pietro (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

ROULEAU, Chantal (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 57.32%

City councillor - La Pointe-aux-Prairies electoral district

COLIN, Daphney (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

GUAY, Richard (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 50.42%

Borough councillor - La Pointe-aux-Prairies electoral district

CHRISTENSEN, Lisa (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 48.77%

GUEDES, Manuel (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

LANOUE, Alain (Indépendant)

City councillor - Pointe-aux-Trembles electoral district

DÉCARIE, Suzanne (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 55.08%

LEBOEUF-MCGREGOR, Tomy-Richard (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

Borough councillor - Pointe-aux-Trembles electoral district

DÉZIEL, Gilles (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 53.82%

GELIN, Vladimir (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

City councillor - Rivière-des-Prairies electoral district

PERLERA, Hector (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

RAPANÀ, Giovanni (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 60.19%

Borough councillor - Rivière-des-Prairies electoral district

DÉSIRÉ, Jean-Eddie Jr (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

PIERRE-ANTOINE, Nathalie (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 60.53%

 

ROSEMONT- LA PETITE PATRIE

Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough hall

CROTEAU, François William (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 68.04%

GADOURY, Marc-André (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

City councillor - Saint-Édouard electoral district

HALLAK, Jack Y. (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

LIMOGES, François (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 76.93%

City councillor - Étienne-Desmarteau electoral district

MCKAY, Scott (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

WATT, Stéphanie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 67.45%

City councillor - Vieux-Rosemont electoral district

GOSSELIN, Christine (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 67.54%

LAAGAD, Mariam (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

City councillor - Marie-Victorin electoral district

FORTIN, Nathalie (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

PAUZÉ, Jocelyn (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 52.74%

 

SAINT LAURENT

Saint-Laurent borough hall

CHÉNIER-JONES, Nora (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

DESOUSA, Alan (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 66.83%

City councillor - Côte-de-Liesse electoral district

FARAH, Salman (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

MIELE, Francesco (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 68.31%

Borough councillor - Côte-de-Liesse electoral district

BONENFANT, Mario (Indépendant)

COHEN, Jacques (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 63.60%

RIVERA, Julio (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

City councillor - Norman-McLaren electoral district

LAMONTAGNE, Julie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

SALEM, Aref (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 56.79%

Borough councillor - Norman-McLaren electoral district

BIRON, Michèle D. (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 56.38%

BITAR, Elias (Vrai changement pour Montréal)

GONDAL, Jamil Ahmad (Indépendant)

HAKIM, Rafik (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

 

SAINT-LEONARD

Saint-Léonard borough hall

BISSONNET, Michel (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 64.52%

CARON, Julie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

DI PAOLA, Tommaso (Indépendant)

City councillor - Saint-Léonard-Est electoral district

EL KORBI, Arij-Abrar (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

LATTANZIO, Patricia R. (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 67.38%

Borough councillor - Saint-Léonard-Est electoral district

CAPUANO, Giovanni (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

TREMBLAY, Lili-Anne (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 58.55%

City councillor - Saint-Léonard-Ouest electoral district

FREJ, Oualid (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

PERRI, Dominic (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 66.9%

Borough councillor - Saint-Léonard-Ouest electoral district

ALDONZAR, Nickenson (Indépendant)

BATTISTA, Mario (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 64.2%

DRUELLE, Anick (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

 

SUD-OUEST

Sud-Ouest borough hall

DORAIS, Benoit (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 71.33%

MÉRINEAU, Denise (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

City councillor - Saint-Henri-Est–Petite-Bourgogne–Pointe-Saint-Charles–Griffintown electoral district

DOYLE, Daniel (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

SAUVÉ, Craig (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 65.61%

TANOLI, Taimur (Coalition Montréal)

TSUKALAS, Thomas (Indépendant)

Borough councillor - Saint-Henri-Est–Petite-Bourgogne–Pointe-Saint-Charles–Griffintown electoral district

PICHER, Nicole (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

THIÉBAUT, Sophie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 65.65%

City councillor - Saint-Paul–Émard–Saint-Henri-Ouest electoral district

AUDETTE, Marc-Antoine (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

SIGOUIN, Anne-Marie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 66.04%

Borough councillor - Saint-Paul–Émard–Saint-Henri-Ouest electoral district

OUAMABIA, Claudia Olga (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

VAILLANCOURT, Alain (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 67.6%

 

VERDUN

Verdun borough hall

CHAPPAZ, Michèle (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

PARENTEAU, Jean-François (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 54.07%

City councillor - Champlain–L'Île-des-Soeurs electoral district

PARENT, Marie-Josée (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 53.06%

PEDRO, Nathalie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

Borough councillor - Champlain–L'Île-des-Soeurs electoral district (seat 1)

BOIVIN, Jean-Pierre (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

L'HEUREUX, Pierre (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 52.70%

Borough councillor - Champlain–L'Île-des-Soeurs electoral district (seat 2)

BÉGIN, Gabriel (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

TREMBLAY, Véronique (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 53.2%

City councillor - Desmarchais-Crawford electoral district

BRUNET, Marie-Eve (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

DOWNEY, Sterling (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 58%

Borough councillor - Desmarchais-Crawford electoral district (seat 1)

GAGNON, Luc (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 59.24%

GUY, Ann (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

Borough councillor - Desmarchais-Crawford electoral district (seat 2)

ARIAL, Tracey (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

MAUGER, Marie-Andrée (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 63.75%

 

VILLE MARIE

City councillor - Peter-McGill electoral district

FORTIER, Jean SYMON K. John, (fellow-candidate Coalition Montréal)

KILANI, Liyousa (Indépendant)

SHANAHAN, Steve (Vrai changement pour Montréal)

SHARIFIAN, Jabiz (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

WONG, Cathy (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 46.34 %

City councillor - Saint-Jacques electoral district

BEAUDRY, Robert (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 51.96%

BERGERON, Richard (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

GAUDREAU, Daniel (Vrai changement pour Montréal)

City councillor - Sainte-Marie electoral district

MAINVILLE, Pierre (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

PLANTE, Valérie & MAUZEROLLE Sophie, fellow-candidate (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 67.03%

URBANOWICZ, Artur Adam (Vrai changement pour Montréal)

 

VILLERAY/ST-MICHEL-PARC EX

Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough hall

FUMAGALLI, Giuliana (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 54.14%

SAMSON, Anie (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

City councillor - Saint-Michel electoral district

ALRABI, Rana (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

BENJAMIN, Frantz (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 61.95%

City councillor - François-Perrault electoral district

DUCHESNE, Érika (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

OUELLET, Sylvain (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 59.35%

City councillor - Villeray electoral district

FILATO, Rosannie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 50.59%

LEFEBVRE, Elsie (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)

SOUNAN, Charles (Indépendant)

City councillor - Parc-Extension electoral district

BENTABBEL, Rafik (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)

DEROS, Mary (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 49.77%

YOUSUF, Mohammad Tanbir (Coalition Montréal)