Election 2017: your results, borough by borough
Valerie Plante is Montreal's mayor-elect for 2017, the first woman to hold the position in Montreal. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, November 6, 2017 12:49AM EST
AHUNTSIC-CARTIERVILLE
Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough hall
CHITILIAN, Harout (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
THUILLIER, Émilie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 52.45%
City councillor - Sault-au-Récollet electoral district
GIANCASPRO, Giovanna (Coalition Montréal)
NORMAND, Jérôme (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 49.34%
PAGÉ, Lorraine (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
City councillor - Saint-Sulpice electoral district
PARIZEAU, Hadrien (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 53.72%
SFEIR, Ramzi (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
City councillor - Ahuntsic electoral district
GOULET, Nathalie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 55.07%
LACHAPELLE, Pierre (Coalition Montréal)
MELANÇON, Raphaël (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
City councillor - Bordeaux-Cartiervile electoral district
GIANNOU, Effie (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 59.98%
KARABAJAK, Shant (Coalition Montréal)
NASSR, Fadia (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
ANJOU
Anjou borough hall
MANCINI, Angela (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
MIRANDA, Luis (Équipe Anjou) 54.22%
TONDREAU, Rémy (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
City councillor of Anjou borough
GAGNÉ, Michèle (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
HÉNAULT, Andrée (Équipe Anjou) 46.87%
MAILHOT, Robert (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
Borough councillor - West electoral district
BEAUDRY, Gilles (Indépendant)
CAMBRIA, Stephanie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
GAUTHIER, René (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
SHAND, Lynne (Équipe Anjou) 37.04%
Borough councillor - East electoral district
GHALEM, Nadia (Indépendant)
LEBLANC, Richard (Équipe Anjou) 44.02 %
PLOURDE, Sylvain (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
ROBERT, Mario (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
Borough councillor - Centre electoral district
DE MARTINO, Julie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
DI GENOVA ZAMMIT, Michelle (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
MARSOLAIS, Kristine (Équipe Anjou) 39.55%
CDN/NDG
Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough hall
COPEMAN, Russell (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
GHAVITIAN, Zaki (Coalition Montréal)
MONTGOMERY, Sue (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 47.70%
City councillor - Darlington electoral district
CARPENTER, Graham (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
HAMON, Erik (Coalition Montréal)
PEREZ, Lionel (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 41.72%
City councillor - Côte-des-Neiges electoral district
ASSOR, Raphaël (Coalition Montréal)
CALLENDER, Tiffany (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
CHIN, Maureen (Vrai changement pour Montréal)
POPEANU, Magda (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 54.7%
City councillor - Snowdon electoral district
CABUGAO, Salvador B. (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
GRECU, Irina Maria (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
ROTRAND, Marvin (Coalition Montréal) 40.80%
City councillor - Notre-Dame-de-Grâce electoral district
ETHIER, Elaine (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
MCQUEEN, Peter (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 66.04%
ORCHARD, Caroline (Coalition Montréal)
City councillor - Loyola electoral district
ARSENEAULT, Christian (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 43.02%
CLARKE, Keeton (Coalition Montréal)
RETTA, Gabriel (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
SANTILLAN AGUIRRE, Angeluz Valery (Indépendant)
SEARLE, Jeremy (Indépendant)
TRANI, Gianpaolo (Paolo) (Indépendant)
LACHINE
Lachine borough hall
BLANCHET, Bernard (Vrai changement pour Montréal(
DAUPHIN, Claude (Équipe Dauphin Lachine)
MÉNARD, Catherine (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
VODANOVIC, Maja (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 39.5%
City councillor of Lachine borough
CLOUTIER, Jean-François (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
RAMSAY, Julie (Équipe Dauphin Lachine)
ROULEAU, Micheline (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 41.29%
VERGE, Elizabeth (Vrai changement pour Montréal)
Borough councillor - Canal electoral district
HAINES, Johanne (Équipe Dauphin Lachine)
HÉTU, Marc (Vrai changement pour Montréal)
LELIÈVRE, Anne-Marie (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
PROVOST, Julie-Pascale (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 39.58%
Borough councillor - J.-Émery-Provost electoral district
BOUKALA, Younes (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 38.12%
LAMA, Mehdi (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
LEJEUNE, Christian (Vrai changement pour Montréal)
RACICOT, Daniel (Équipe Dauphin Lachine)
Borough councillor - Fort-Rolland electoral district
FLANNERY, Michèle (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 43.89%
POITRAS, Stéphanie (Vrai changement pour Montréal)
ROSSI, Dominic (Équipe Dauphin Lachine)
SIMONYIK, Kymberley (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
LASALLE
LaSalle borough hall
BARBE, Manon (Équipe Barbe Team) 55.07%
LANDRY, Kathy (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
VALLÉE, Monique (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
City councillor - Sault-Saint-Louis electoral district
DAFNIOTIS, Loren (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
DESCHAMPS, Richard (Équipe Barbe Team) 52.29%
MOUSSIENZA, Ben LumièreÉquipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal
Borough councillor - Sault-Saint-Louis electoral district (seat 1)
AUMONT-BLANCHETTE, Josée (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
LAUZON, Alex (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
PALESTINI, Laura (Équipe Barbe Team) 46.16%
Borough councillor - Sault-Saint-Louis electoral district (seat 2)
BLANCHET, Nancy (Équipe Barbe Team) 51.46%
GENDRON, Roxanne (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
IMAM, Balkis (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
City councillor - Cecil-P.-Newman electoral district
ASARO, Pino (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
CARUSO, Carolina (Indépendant)
EL BABARTI JIMENEZ, Yasmina (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
ZARAC, Lise (Équipe Barbe Team) 36.98%
Borough councillor - Cecil-P.-Newman electoral district (seat 1)
DECLOS, Serge (Équipe Barbe Team) 44.8%
ERINDI, Anila (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
SINGH, Devinderpal (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
Borough councillor - Cecil-P.-Newman electoral district (seat 2)
BARRY, Mody Maka (Indépendant)
LAPERRIÈRE, Steven (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
OKOU, Romarick (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
TROILO, Josée (Équipe Barbe Team) 42.65%
MERCIER/HOCHELAGA/MAISONNEUVE
Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough hall
LESSARD-BLAIS, Pierre (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 55.21%
MÉNARD, Réal (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
City councillor - Tétreaultville electoral district
CELZI, Richard (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
MIRON, Suzie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 58.2%
City councillor - Maisonneuve–Longue-Pointe electoral district
CHARTRAND, Simon-Robert (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
LAVIGNE LALONDE, Laurence (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 63.82%
City councillor - Hochelaga electoral district
BEAUPRÉ, Jean-François (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
CALDWELL, Éric Alan (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 71.46%
City councillor - Louis-Riel electoral district
BOIVIN ROY, Karine (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 52.66%
MEZA, Isi (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
NEVES, Joao (Coalition Montréal)
MONTREAL NORD
Montréal-Nord borough hall
BLACK, Christine (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 66.51%
HOLNESS, Balarama (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
City councillor - Marie-Clarac electoral district
LÉONARD, Mathieu (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
MICHEL, Marie-Carmel (Indépendant)
SARI, Abdelhaq (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 51.11%
Borough councillor - Marie-Clarac electoral district
BERNIER, Henri-Paul (Indépendant)
BISSONNETTE, Elaine (Indépendant)
MARCELIN, Anastasia (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
POIRIER, Jean Marc (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 53.69%
City councillor - Ovide-Clermont electoral district
ROSSI Chantal, fellow-candidate (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 65.39%
MERAZIL, Sacha-Wilky (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
Borough councillor - Ovide-Clermont electoral district
BELINGA, Renée-Chantal (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 61.93%
CASIMIR, Stéphanie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
OUTREMONT
Outremont borough hall
LUSSIER, Alexandre (Indépendant)
MOROZ, Ronald (Coalition Montréal)
POTVIN, Marie (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
TOMLINSON, Philipe (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 48.18%
Borough councillor - Claude-Ryan electoral district
MURRAY, Jeremy (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
POLLAK, Mindy (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 55.34%
RAYMOND, Chantal (Indépendant)
Borough councillor - Joseph-Beaubien electoral district
FORGET, Céline (Indépendant)
HABIB, William (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
PATREAU, Valérie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 46.51%
Borough councillor - Robert-Bourassa electoral district
CORBEIL, Jean-Marc (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 47.04%
DESBAILLETS, David (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
LECOQ, Frédéric (Indépendant)
Borough councillor - Jeanne-Sauvé electoral district
GÉLINAS-ÉLIE, Christine (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
GREMAUD, Jacqueline (Indépendant)
MAGINI, Fanny (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 41.37%
MITCHELL, Adrien (Coalition Montréal)
PIERREFONDS-ROXOBORO
Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough hall
BEIS, Dimitrios (Jim) (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 45.88%
DUPONT, Hélène (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
MCINTYRE, Justine (Vrai changement pour Montréal)
City councillor - Bois-de-Liesse electoral district
LANGEVIN, Benoit (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 43.42%
MARTIN, Andréanne (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
MCCARTY, Eric (Vrai changement pour Montréal)
Borough councillor - Bois-de-Liesse electoral district
AUDOIN, Alexis (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
LEROUX, Louise (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 44.86%
TROTTIER, Roger (Vrai changement pour Montréal)
City councillor - Cap-Saint-Jacques electoral district
CLÉMENT-TALBOT, Catherine (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 41.07%
DE PAOLI, Manuela (Vrai changement pour Montréal)
LABELLE, Michael (Indépendant)
STITT, Ross (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
Borough councillor - Cap-Saint-Jacques electoral district
GIGNAC, Yves (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 45.44%
PAPADOGIANNIS, Peter (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
SHAFIEI, Naghmeh (Vrai changement pour Montréal)
PLATEAU MONT ROYAL
Plateau-Mont-Royal borough hall
FERRANDEZ, Luc (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 65.41%
MACKLOVITCH, Zach (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
City councillor - Mile-End electoral district
ALMEIDA-CÔTÉ, Iris (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
RYAN, Richard (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 70.81%
SUSTAM, Halil (Plateau sans frontières)
Borough councillor - Mile-End electoral district
PLOURDE, Marie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 76.32%
PROPHÈTE, Jean David (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
City councillor - DeLorimier electoral district
GAUTHIER, Linda (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
GIGUÈRE, Marianne (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 71.19%
Borough councillor - DeLorimier electoral district
BLANCO, Josefina (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 73.01%
SZARAZ, Jean-Pierre (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
City councillor - Jeanne-Mance electoral district
DESJARDINS, Marc-Antoine (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
NORRIS, Alex (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 62.27%
RANKIN, Deborah (Coalition Montréal)
WHYTE, Joash (Plateau sans frontières)
Borough councillor - Jeanne-Mance electoral district
DIAS, Yvan (Plateau sans frontières)
LOUREIRO, Daniel (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
REGAN, Terrence (Coalition Montréal)
VILAIN, Maeva (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 60.23%
RDP/ POINTE-AUX-TREMBLES
Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough hall
MERCURI, Pietro (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
ROULEAU, Chantal (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 57.32%
City councillor - La Pointe-aux-Prairies electoral district
COLIN, Daphney (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
GUAY, Richard (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 50.42%
Borough councillor - La Pointe-aux-Prairies electoral district
CHRISTENSEN, Lisa (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 48.77%
GUEDES, Manuel (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
LANOUE, Alain (Indépendant)
City councillor - Pointe-aux-Trembles electoral district
DÉCARIE, Suzanne (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 55.08%
LEBOEUF-MCGREGOR, Tomy-Richard (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
Borough councillor - Pointe-aux-Trembles electoral district
DÉZIEL, Gilles (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 53.82%
GELIN, Vladimir (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
City councillor - Rivière-des-Prairies electoral district
PERLERA, Hector (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
RAPANÀ, Giovanni (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 60.19%
Borough councillor - Rivière-des-Prairies electoral district
DÉSIRÉ, Jean-Eddie Jr (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
PIERRE-ANTOINE, Nathalie (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 60.53%
ROSEMONT- LA PETITE PATRIE
Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough hall
CROTEAU, François William (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 68.04%
GADOURY, Marc-André (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
City councillor - Saint-Édouard electoral district
HALLAK, Jack Y. (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
LIMOGES, François (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 76.93%
City councillor - Étienne-Desmarteau electoral district
MCKAY, Scott (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
WATT, Stéphanie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 67.45%
City councillor - Vieux-Rosemont electoral district
GOSSELIN, Christine (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 67.54%
LAAGAD, Mariam (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
City councillor - Marie-Victorin electoral district
FORTIN, Nathalie (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
PAUZÉ, Jocelyn (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 52.74%
SAINT LAURENT
Saint-Laurent borough hall
CHÉNIER-JONES, Nora (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
DESOUSA, Alan (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 66.83%
City councillor - Côte-de-Liesse electoral district
FARAH, Salman (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
MIELE, Francesco (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 68.31%
Borough councillor - Côte-de-Liesse electoral district
BONENFANT, Mario (Indépendant)
COHEN, Jacques (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 63.60%
RIVERA, Julio (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
City councillor - Norman-McLaren electoral district
LAMONTAGNE, Julie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
SALEM, Aref (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 56.79%
Borough councillor - Norman-McLaren electoral district
BIRON, Michèle D. (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 56.38%
BITAR, Elias (Vrai changement pour Montréal)
GONDAL, Jamil Ahmad (Indépendant)
HAKIM, Rafik (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
SAINT-LEONARD
Saint-Léonard borough hall
BISSONNET, Michel (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 64.52%
CARON, Julie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
DI PAOLA, Tommaso (Indépendant)
City councillor - Saint-Léonard-Est electoral district
EL KORBI, Arij-Abrar (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
LATTANZIO, Patricia R. (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 67.38%
Borough councillor - Saint-Léonard-Est electoral district
CAPUANO, Giovanni (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
TREMBLAY, Lili-Anne (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 58.55%
City councillor - Saint-Léonard-Ouest electoral district
FREJ, Oualid (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
PERRI, Dominic (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 66.9%
Borough councillor - Saint-Léonard-Ouest electoral district
ALDONZAR, Nickenson (Indépendant)
BATTISTA, Mario (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 64.2%
DRUELLE, Anick (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
SUD-OUEST
Sud-Ouest borough hall
DORAIS, Benoit (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 71.33%
MÉRINEAU, Denise (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
City councillor - Saint-Henri-Est–Petite-Bourgogne–Pointe-Saint-Charles–Griffintown electoral district
DOYLE, Daniel (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
SAUVÉ, Craig (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 65.61%
TANOLI, Taimur (Coalition Montréal)
TSUKALAS, Thomas (Indépendant)
Borough councillor - Saint-Henri-Est–Petite-Bourgogne–Pointe-Saint-Charles–Griffintown electoral district
PICHER, Nicole (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
THIÉBAUT, Sophie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 65.65%
City councillor - Saint-Paul–Émard–Saint-Henri-Ouest electoral district
AUDETTE, Marc-Antoine (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
SIGOUIN, Anne-Marie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 66.04%
Borough councillor - Saint-Paul–Émard–Saint-Henri-Ouest electoral district
OUAMABIA, Claudia Olga (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
VAILLANCOURT, Alain (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 67.6%
VERDUN
Verdun borough hall
CHAPPAZ, Michèle (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
PARENTEAU, Jean-François (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 54.07%
City councillor - Champlain–L'Île-des-Soeurs electoral district
PARENT, Marie-Josée (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 53.06%
PEDRO, Nathalie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
Borough councillor - Champlain–L'Île-des-Soeurs electoral district (seat 1)
BOIVIN, Jean-Pierre (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
L'HEUREUX, Pierre (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 52.70%
Borough councillor - Champlain–L'Île-des-Soeurs electoral district (seat 2)
BÉGIN, Gabriel (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
TREMBLAY, Véronique (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 53.2%
City councillor - Desmarchais-Crawford electoral district
BRUNET, Marie-Eve (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
DOWNEY, Sterling (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 58%
Borough councillor - Desmarchais-Crawford electoral district (seat 1)
GAGNON, Luc (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 59.24%
GUY, Ann (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
Borough councillor - Desmarchais-Crawford electoral district (seat 2)
ARIAL, Tracey (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
MAUGER, Marie-Andrée (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 63.75%
VILLE MARIE
City councillor - Peter-McGill electoral district
FORTIER, Jean SYMON K. John, (fellow-candidate Coalition Montréal)
KILANI, Liyousa (Indépendant)
SHANAHAN, Steve (Vrai changement pour Montréal)
SHARIFIAN, Jabiz (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
WONG, Cathy (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 46.34 %
City councillor - Saint-Jacques electoral district
BEAUDRY, Robert (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 51.96%
BERGERON, Richard (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
GAUDREAU, Daniel (Vrai changement pour Montréal)
City councillor - Sainte-Marie electoral district
MAINVILLE, Pierre (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
PLANTE, Valérie & MAUZEROLLE Sophie, fellow-candidate (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 67.03%
URBANOWICZ, Artur Adam (Vrai changement pour Montréal)
VILLERAY/ST-MICHEL-PARC EX
Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough hall
FUMAGALLI, Giuliana (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 54.14%
SAMSON, Anie (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
City councillor - Saint-Michel electoral district
ALRABI, Rana (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
BENJAMIN, Frantz (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 61.95%
City councillor - François-Perrault electoral district
DUCHESNE, Érika (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
OUELLET, Sylvain (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 59.35%
City councillor - Villeray electoral district
FILATO, Rosannie (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante) 50.59%
LEFEBVRE, Elsie (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal)
SOUNAN, Charles (Indépendant)
City councillor - Parc-Extension electoral district
BENTABBEL, Rafik (Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante)
DEROS, Mary (Équipe Denis Coderre pour Montréal) 49.77%
YOUSUF, Mohammad Tanbir (Coalition Montréal)