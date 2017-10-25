Eastbound Turcot connections closed on final weekend of October
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 10:19PM EDT
Work taking place on the Turcot Interchange this weekend will once again require the closure of multiple ramps.
The connections from Highway 15 South and Highway 20 East to downtown will close at midnight Friday Oct. 27 and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday Oct. 30.
Eastbound Route 136/Highway 720 will be closed between the Turcot and the Notre Dame/De La Cathedrale Entrance.
Crews are building new ramps that will allow drivers using Highway 15 to head west, using ground-level streets at the base of the escarpment.
