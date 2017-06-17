

CTV Montreal





A glitch in the SAQ’s alcohol delivery system is causing large non-hangover related headaches for 900 restaurants and bars.

In a letter sent to clients, SAQ client affairs director Francis Cournoyer apologized for the inconvenience and said the glitch could set back deliveries by days or even weeks.

Until it’s sorted out, bar and restaurant owners will have to pick up their often-sizeable orders at two SAQ service centres, which have extended their hours over the next week during the interruption in service.

SAQ officials declined to comment but in a statement said the problem was caused by the installation of a new warehouse information system.

Most of the affected establishments are in the greater Montreal area.