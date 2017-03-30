

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Dollarama Inc. says it has plenty of room to grow in Canada, following a strong fourth quarter and a review of the market's long-term potential.

The Montreal-based company says it has conducted a long-term review of its plans and determined the Canadian market can support up to 1,700 of its stores over the next eight to ten years -- 300 more than Dollarama's previous estimate.

Dollarama is also raising its dividend by 10 per cent to 11 cents per common share, payable May 3, following a strong end to its 2016-17 financial year.

For the quarter ended Jan. 29, sales were $854.5 million, up 11.5 per cent from last year and above analyst estimates.

Dollarama's profit was up 17 per cent from last year, with net income rising to $146.1 million.

The profit was equal to $1.24 per share, above analyst estimates of $1.11 per share, according to Thomson Reuters.