Canadiens beat Panthers to clinch playoff spot
Montreal Canadiens centre Tomas Plekanec (14) celebrates with teammates Alexei Emelin (74)Brendan Gallagher (11) and Paul Byron (41) in Montreal, Thursday, March 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 30, 2017 10:30PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 30, 2017 10:31PM EDT
Paul Byron had two goals and Brendan Gallagher scored and added three assists as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the visiting Florida Panthers 6-2 on Thursday to clinch a playoff spot with five games remaining in their regular season.
Tomas Plekanec, Max Pacioretty and Phillip Danault also scored for Montreal (44-24-9). Carey Price made 29 saves for his 36th victory of the season.
The Canadiens will play in the post-season for the fourth time in the past five years, and for the eighth time in the last decade.
Reilly Smith and Michael Matheson scored for the Panthers (33-33-11). Reto Berra, replacing injured goalies James Reimer (upper body) and Roberto Luongo (lower body), stopped 26-of-32 shots in defeat.
The Canadiens had a resounding first period and that's all they would need to beat the Panthers.
Plekanec's line with Byron and Gallagher scored three times in a 5:55 span in the first as the Canadiens quickly jumped to an insurmountable 3-0 lead.
