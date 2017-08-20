

CTV Montreal





The Independent Investigations Bureau is investigating a fatal police shooting in La Sarre, a town in northwestern Quebec.

Preliminary information suggests that around 6 p.m., two Surete du Quebec patrollers encountered a vehicle and decided to intercept it.

After pulling a U-turn, the SQ officers realized that the vehicle in question was not going to stop.

A short pursuit followed, during which the driver of the pursued car threw objects at the squad car.

The two vehicles eventually collided, but no one was injured.

After the collision, the man, 23, exited his vehicle brandishing a knife, and approached the officers.

Police proceeded to shoot the man with their service weapons, and he later died as a result of his injuries.

An inquiery will proceed with the assistance of eight BEI investigators, as well as assistance from a forensic identification technition and a reconstructionist provided by the Montreal police.

The BEI will release a statement with updates Monday.