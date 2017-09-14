The mother of a six-year-old boy who is the subject of an Amber Alert has been found dead in Saint-Eustache.

An Amber Alert was issued for six-year-old Louka Fredette at 5:35 p.m. Thursday. He is believed to be with his father, 41-year-old Ugo Fredette, who was seen leaving the family home Thursday afternoon in a white Ford F250 pickup truck with the word "Axon" on the side in red.

Police circulated a photo late Thursday evening of Ugo and Louka Fredette that was taken at 7 p.m. Thursday inside a Wal-Mart in Saint-Eustache.

Hours later, Sureté du Quebec Sgt. Ingrid Asselin confirmed that Fredette's truck was found by the side of a road in Lachute, about 40 kilometres northwest of Saint-Eustache, but there was no sign of the boy or his father.

Meanwhile police confirmed overnight that the body of Veronique Barbe, 41, was discovered in their family home.

Barbe was the mother of Louka, and had three older children from a previous relationship.

Fredette is a white male, 41, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He has worked on several documentary films, including ones that focus on the topic of missing children.

The SQ is advising the public not to approach him, but to alert police if seen.

There are unconfirmed reports that his cell phone was found in east-end Montreal.

Neighbours told CTV the Fredette-Barbe home on Antoine-Seguin St., which was a family daycare, was often the scene of loud arguments.

One neighbour said he saw the white pick-up truck leaving Thursday afternoon and tried to stop Fredette from driving too fast -- little did he know about the drama that was unfolding.

“I was astonished,” said neighbour Luis Quinteros. “I saw the guy speeding around my house and I went out. I tried to tell him to slow down because there’s a park nearby and there were kids around. At the time I didn’t know he was a suspect.”

The grandfather of Cedrika Provencher, a nine-year-old girl who went missing from Trois-Rivieres in 2007, knows Ugo Fredette, because he worked on a documentary about Cedrika's disappearance.

Henri Provencher made a public plea to him to return the boy safe and sound.

On Facebook, Provencher wrote:

Message to Ugo, Knowing you, I appeal to your father's heart, do not commit the irreversible, hand over your child to the police without further delay, so that he is safe. Thank you for acting as a responsible father Ugo. Think of your child.

I ask all his contacts to send him this message, hoping that he will receive it. A child has no price. Thank you for sharing and sharing. Please.