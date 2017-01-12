$20,000 reward offered to find Brossard woman and child
Jian Ping Li and her son disappeared on April 30
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 10:12AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 6:32PM EST
An anonymous donor is offering a $20,000 reward to find a missing Brossard woman and her baby.
The reward, offered through Sun Youth, comes as Longueuil police are reopening the investigation into the disappearance of a woman and her six-month-old baby over two years ago.
A command post was deployed in Brossard on Thursday as authorities said they have received new leads and are looking to corroborate information.
Jian Ping Li, who speaks only Mandarin, disappeared along with her son on April 30, 2014.
Li left her home without her credit cars or car keys.
Police say Li's husband has since passed a polygraph test but someone else close to him has refused to do the same.
