MONTREAL -- A lapse in judgment seems to be the cause of a road accident that cost the life of a young man early Sunday morning in Laval.

At approximately 4:50 a.m., a vehicle came to a stop on the edge of a ramp of Highway 15 South in Laval.

Laval police (SPL) say the passenger left the vehicle to urinate. However, the 20-year-old man went to the traffic side of his vehicle rather than the side where there are bushes.

The victim was then hit head-on by another vehicle on the same road.

No charges are expected to be laid as neither alcohol nor speed was involved in this accident.