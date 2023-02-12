Young man stabbed in suspected drug deal that turns violent in downtown Montreal

A 26-year-old man was injured by a sharp object during a fight between several individuals on Saturday night in Montreal.

A drug deal that went wrong is believed to be the reason for the attack, which occurred around 11:40 p.m. on Guy Street, near De Maisonneuve Boulevard in the western part of the Ville-Marie borough.

"According to initial information, a conflict possibly related to the world of drugs degenerated between the victim and three suspects and the victim was injured by a sharp object. The suspects fled before the police arrived," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

The victim was conscious when he was taken to hospital with injuries to his upper body, but his life is not in danger.

"The scene was secured for investigators as well as forensic identification technicians. The canine unit was called to the scene to search for clues," said Constable Chèvrefils. "The victim and the suspects are known to each other."

The SPVM's investigation is continuing.