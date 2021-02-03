MONTREAL -- A 22-year-old woman is in critical condition after being hit by a snow removal truck.

The collision happened at 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Sherbrooke and Montgomery.

Police said the victim was crossing Sherbrooke when the truck, which was headed north on Montgomery, made a right turn and struck her.

The woman was taken to hospital and police said she was conscious while being transported. The 44-year-old driver was treated at the scene for shock.

A perimeter was established and police investigators were dispatched to analyze the scene. Sherbrooke was closed in both directions between Montgomery and Wurtele.