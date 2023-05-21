Woman dies in ATV accident in Chertsey, Lanaudiere

CHERTSEY, QC -

A woman lost her life in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident in Chertsey, Lanaudière, on Sunday.

The accident happened on Federated Trail 246, in the Matawinie RCM, around 4:30 p.m.

The driver, in her sixties, lost control of her ATV and went into a ditch, where she ended up under her vehicle, according to Quebec provincial police (SQ).

The woman was alone on her ATV. She was travelling with another person in his own vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead, said SQ spokesperson Catherine Bernard.

Officers are investigating the cause of the accident.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 21, 2023.