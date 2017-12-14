

Montreal police are urging children who may have been lured into taking sexually explicit videos and photos to come forward following the commencement of a criminal case.

Tanisha Samuels, 20, appeared in court this week to be charged with luring and corrupting minors, and possession and creation of child pornography.

Police said that Samuels was posing online as a boy or a young man in order to convince youths to share photos and videos.

According to officers Samuels targeted girls in grade 7 and used several aliases such as Sam Johnson and Mattix iesha crip gang on Instagram, Facebook, and other platforms.

She was arrested earlier this week in eastern Ontario and brought to Montreal for criminal proceedings.

Police said that the victims they know of were approached during the summer of 2017 while Samuels was living in western Montreal.

Samuels stands 1.73 m and weighs 63 kg (5'8", 140 lbs) with short wavy hair dyed blonde.

She has the word "hope" tattooed on her left arm.

Anyone who has had contact with Johnson, or any other similar interaction regarding sexual harassment or violence, is urged to contact police by calling 9-1-1 or visiting their local police station to file an official complaint.