MONTREAL -- Calling it a "weird situation," Montreal Canadiens defenceman Xavier Ouellet said he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Speaking on a video conference Thursday, Ouellet said he had "zero symptoms" when he tested positive.

"I got into town and started getting tested for COVID and tested negative, and then all of a sudden got a positive test," said Ouellet, who returned to training Wednesday. "So from there the protocols were clear about removing players and making sure everyone stays safe.

"But right after that I kept testing negative. There's not one point where I felt sick or anything. I don't really know if I actually had it or not, but the protocols with the league and governments are pretty strict and they're there to keep it safe for everyone, so I had to isolate myself and wait a little bit before I could come back."

Ouellet had been in quarantine with his family at his Michigan home before returning to Montreal to resume training during Phase 2 of the NHL's return to play plan.

The Canadiens noted he was at the team's facilities on July 7, 8 and 9, but following that he had been listed as "unable to train" until Wednesday.

