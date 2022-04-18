Waiter pushed out because he was an older man wins court case
A male bar waiter who alleged that he was pushed out because he was the only male employee and was older, has won his case in court.
The Administrative Labor Court upheld his complaint and ordered the bar to compensate him.
The man who had worked for 28 years as a waiter had one of his three shifts taken away from him, as he normally worked Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The Wednesday shift, which was taken away, made up 50 per cent of his pay.
According to him, his boss had explained her decision to him by telling him that he was too old and that she preferred to schedule a young waitress to increase her sales.
Before the administrative tribunal, the boss had stated that she had done so because her sales were too low and she wanted to increase her profits.
"Distraught and unhappy," the waiter had resigned in October 2019.
He had filed a complaint, arguing constructive dismissal, because of this substantial change to his work schedule, which had affected his pay.
The Administrative Labor Court has just accepted his complaint. It ordered the bar to pay him, as compensation, within 10 days, the equivalent of the salary and other benefits that the dismissal of May 22, 2019 deprived him of, all with interest.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 18, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal could be hit by snow this week — but it won’t linger
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why Ukrainians are waiting in line for hours to buy this stamp
Hundreds of Ukrainians are lining up to get their hands on a new collector's item, a stamp commemorating the moment when a soldier purportedly told off a now-sunken Russian warship.
'Our family has been destroyed': Family mourns teen who died after assault at Edmonton high school
The family of an Edmonton teen who was assaulted outside his high school is grieving and remembering him as a fun, outgoing, and loving family member.
Florida judge voids U.S. mask mandate for planes, other travel
A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. teen missing nearly 3 years found 1,100 km from home
Authorities in Summit County, Utah, had been hearing about a young man wandering the area with a shopping cart for several weeks. When they encountered him last Saturday, they discovered he was reported missing nearly three years ago in northern California, more than 1,100 kilometres away.
Sunwing Airlines reports network-wide issue causing numerous flight delays
Numerous flights, including at least 10 departing from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, have been delayed due to a technical issue impacting Sunwing Airlines.
Police release image of woman wanted in shoving incident at Toronto subway station
A suspect who allegedly pushed a woman onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station Sunday evening is now wanted on an attempted murder charge, police say.
Russian teacher rejected Kremlin propaganda, then paid the price
Andrei Shestakov told pupils during a civics class he would not advise them to serve in the Russian army, that he opposed the war against Ukraine, and that Russia's leaders exhibited elements of fascism even while saying they were fighting fascism in Ukraine. In the following days, the local police and Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, summoned Shestakov for questioning.
Jury awards US$450,000 to employee who declined birthday party
A Kentucky jury has awarded a man US$450,000 who sued his employer after he asked them not to celebrate his birthday at work — and they did it anyway.
Two years after a gunman killed 22 in Nova Scotia, RCMP still under the microscope
Two years after her father was gunned down by a man disguised as a Mountie, Charlene Bagley remains convinced he would be alive today had the Nova Scotia RCMP issued a provincewide alert early in the killer's rampage.
Toronto
-
Parts of southern Ontario about to be hit by spring snowstorm. This is when it will start
A spring storm is headed towards parts of southern Ontario with the potential to bring heavy snow to parts of the province.
-
Police release image of woman wanted in shoving incident at Toronto subway station
A suspect who allegedly pushed a woman onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station Sunday evening is now wanted on an attempted murder charge, police say.
-
Sunwing Airlines reports network-wide issue causing numerous flight delays
Numerous flights, including at least 10 departing from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, have been delayed due to a technical issue impacting Sunwing Airlines.
Atlantic
-
Two years after a gunman killed 22 in Nova Scotia, RCMP still under the microscope
Two years after her father was gunned down by a man disguised as a Mountie, Charlene Bagley remains convinced he would be alive today had the Nova Scotia RCMP issued a provincewide alert early in the killer's rampage.
-
Prime minister pays tribute to 22 victims on anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is paying tribute to the 22 victims of the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.
-
'They have suffered': Mayor of N.S. county where mass shooting began says residents are still grieving
As Canadians remember the victims and survivors of the Nova Scotia mass shooting two years after the tragic events, the mayor of Colchester County says she describes the days following April 18 and 19 of 2020 as 'surreal.'
London
-
Police apprehend suspects who fled the scene of a car crash near Thorndale
A search for two people who fled the scene of a car crash near Thorndale, Ont. is over after they were apprehended by police.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at St. Marys Memorial Hospital
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on the Inpatient Unit after four patients and one team member tested positive at St. Marys Memorial Hospital
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for London-Middlesex
It might be spring and the tulips are trying to bloom, but winter isn’t done with the London region just yet.
Northern Ontario
-
Major search effort for two missing men in plane
Search and rescue crews are ramping up efforts to find two men after their plane did not arrive at its destination in northern Ontario on Thursday night, military officials say.
-
Jury awards US$450,000 to employee who declined birthday party
A Kentucky jury has awarded a man US$450,000 who sued his employer after he asked them not to celebrate his birthday at work — and they did it anyway.
-
Art Gallery of Sudbury assets must remain part of Laurentian insolvency process: court documents
Art Gallery of Sudbury assets worth $6.39 million must remain part of the insolvency process at Laurentian University, say court documents filed by the monitor of the process.
Calgary
-
Bird flu confirmed in additional poultry flocks in Alberta and Saskatchewan
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency say avian influenza has been detected in additional poultry flocks in southern Alberta as well as in Saskatchewan.
-
Calgary's Trevor Hofbauer places 15th in Boston Marathon
World-renowned distance runner Trevor Hofbauer placed 15th in this year's running of the prestigious race.
-
Calgary street sweepers back on the road
It's an annual telltale sign that spring has arrived in Calgary as the city's residential street sweeping operation is back for another season.
Kitchener
-
20-year-old Cambridge man dies in dirt bike crash: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating a fatal crash in Cambridge involving a dirt bike.
-
Up to 8 cm of snow expected in Waterloo-Wellington Monday
Heavy snow is expected to blow into Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other southern Ontario communities Monday.
-
Man bites police during arrest in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say one of their officers was bitten by a man during an arrest in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teen who promised to get 'American Idol' logo tattooed on buttocks cracks this season's top 20
A teenager from British Columbia was able to hold on another week, earning a place in the top 20 on this season of 'American Idol.'
-
What lives in Vancouver's False Creek? Local underwater photographer documents restoration
Murky with boat sewage and other pollutants, Vancouver's False Creek isn't a place to go for a swim, but it's still home to an abundance of marine life under the surface.
-
Heroin-filled Easter egg part of a different kind of hunt in Vancouver
Just like many children, police dogs were involved in a hunt for plastic Easter eggs stuffed with surprises this weekend. But for the VPD's canine unit, one of those surprises was heroin.
Edmonton
-
'Our family has been destroyed': Family mourns teen who died after assault at Edmonton high school
The family of an Edmonton teen who was assaulted outside his high school is grieving and remembering him as a fun, outgoing, and loving family member.
-
Oilers goaltender Mike Smith among NHL's three stars of the week
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith was named the NHL's third star of the week after posting back-to-back shutouts.
-
Bird flu confirmed in additional poultry flocks in Alberta and Saskatchewan
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency say avian influenza has been detected in additional poultry flocks in southern Alberta as well as in Saskatchewan.
Windsor
-
Windsor/Essex County Humane Society helping dog and puppy after journey from Ukraine
The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is providing wellness care for a dog and her puppy after their long journey from Kremenchuk, Ukraine to Windsor.
-
Sunwing Airlines reports network-wide issue causing numerous flight delays
Numerous flights, including at least 10 departing from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, have been delayed due to a technical issue impacting Sunwing Airlines.
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex due to possible heavy snow
It could be a snowy start to the week.
Regina
-
Sask. confirms avian flu in poultry flocks
Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) were confirmed in a Saskatchewan backyard flock and a commercial poultry flock, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.
-
COVID-19 levels up in latest wastewater analysis: U of R
COVID-19 viral levels are up in Regina’s wastewater, according to the latest available data released by the University of Regina.
-
Pats' Bedard becomes youngest player in WHL history to reach 50 goals in a season
Regina Pats 16-year-old forward Connor Bedard became the youngest player in Western Hockey League (WHL) history to reach 50 goals in a season on Sunday.
Ottawa
-
Rising prices fuel driver frustrations at Ottawa gas stations
Ottawa motorists are fuming over the rise in gasoline prices, following a 15 cent a litre increase over the past five days.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations at 1,301, ICU admissions cross 200
The number of patients with COVID-19 in an Ontario hospital sits at 1,301 as ICU admissions linked to the disease cross the 200 mark for the first time since mid-March.
-
Senators coach D.J. Smith to be assistant coach for Canada at World Hockey Championship
Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith will be behind the bench for Canada at this year’s men’s World Hockey Championship.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Woodlawn Cemetery is running out of burial sites, report says
Saskatoon's planning committee has approved in principle a 257-page master plan for the future of Woodlawn Cemetery.
-
U of S extends mask mandate after hundreds of COVID-19 cases reported on campus
The University of Saskatchewan has extended its mask mandate at campuses and indoor locations until June 30.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 levels hit record high in wastewater
The evidence of COVID-19 has increased in Saskatoon's wastewater yet again, surging past last week's record-setting mark.