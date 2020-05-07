MONTREAL -- Two suspects are in custody following sixth and seventh cell tower fires in the greater Montreal region early Thursday morning.

Quebec provincial police said the individuals – a man and a woman in their 20s – may be linked to the series of suspicious tower fires that have been reported in the region in under a week.

“They’re presently in custody and being interrogated by our investigators,” Sûreté du Québec (SQ) Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau told CTV News Thursday morning.

The suspects were arrested in Saint-Adèle around 1:30 a.m. following reports of cell tower fires in Saint-Jérôme and Blainville.

First observations in both cases seem to indicate minor damage to the towers.

Local police services have handed the investigations over to the SQ. The major crimes squad in Mascouche will be handling all the cases.

On Wednesday morning, a tower was damaged by a fire in Laval’s Fabreville area. Two days earlier, on Monday, two other telecommunications towers were set on fire a few minutes apart, in the towns of Prévost and Piedmont. Three days earlier, on Friday, a tower in Laval’s Chomedey area was set on fire.

This string of incidents comes as conspiracy theories link the fifth generation (5G) mobile communications network to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus around the world. False information about 5G and COVID-19 has been shared hundreds of thousands of times on social media – they claim that new 5G installations created the virus.

5G is a technology that cell phone companies are gradually rolling out around the world. It’s much more powerful than its 3G and 4G predecessors.

Many say the technology has adverse effects on health, even outside of the COVID-19 theories. But the World Health Organization said after much testing, there’s no proof of a link between cellular technology and health problems.

Most – if not all – of the damaged towers north of Montreal in the past six days have not housed 5G technology.

With files from The Canadian Press.