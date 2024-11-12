Ex-Saint-Laurent basketball coach pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of student

A former Saint-Laurent high school basketball coach pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a student on Tuesday.

Charles Xavier Boislard took a 12-year-old student, who showed promise on the court, under his wing.

In a statement of facts, Boislard admitted he became closer to his victim, driving her to medical appointments and even taking her home to provide her with meals and support because she came from a low-income family.

The relationship went from touching to full intercourse over a year-long period, during which the victim turned 16.

Boislard was charged with sexual assault, and exploitation of a minor. But just as his trial was to begin, Boislard decided to plead guilty on reduced charges.

“It doesn't change much as far as sentencing goes, but it allowed the parties to enter a guilty plea and prevent a trial,” said Crown prosecutor Jerome Laflamme said.

Boislard will be sentenced at a later date, because the court asked for a pre-sentencing report which will allow it to have a better idea of how dangerous an accused is, and sentence him accordingly.

For the victim, it was a bittersweet victory, even though she wanted Boislard to be found guilty of sexual assault.

“She was made aware of that. The guilty plea was entered this morning. She was satisfied. The judicial process is always a difficult one for plaintiffs and it comes with contradiction, it comes with conflicting emotions, which I totally understand,” Laflamme said.

But the case is far from over, two more accused from the basketball coaching team are currently on trial and they've plead not guilty.

Daniel Lacasse is facing the same charges of sexual assault allegedly against the very same victim. While a third man, Robert Luu, is waiting for his court date regarding a separate plaintiff.