STM criticized for closing Metro entrance, limiting access for unhoused amid shelter shortage

Montreal’s transit authority (STM) is facing backlash over its decision to close the Cabot Square entrance to the Atwater Metro station for the winter, a move that local organizations say limits crucial access to warmth and shelter for the city’s unhoused population.

“The closure will help reduce the incidence of mischief and undesirable or dangerous behaviour, such as intimidation and drug use,” the STM said in a statement.

Catherine Marcoux, a community organizer with Réseau d'aide aux personnes seules et itinérantes de Montréal (RAPSIM), a group that works with the unhoused, says that the STM should keep the public space open for everyone.

“They should do their maximum effort to ensure that everybody is safe in the Metro, including people that don't have a roof and are just there to keep warm or to stay safe from the elements,” Marcoux said in an interview.

The closure comes as RAPSIM says there are not enough spaces in shelters as we head into the cold winter months.

“There are 800 places that are missing, minimum. But it's surely a lot more because that doesn't count people that are sleeping in their cars, people that are in couches, young people that are ten inside a small apartment,” she added.

James Hughes, the president and CEO of Mission Old Brewery, shelter says that they are full all of the time and agreed that more places are needed.

“While our vision, our collective vision is housing for everyone. In the meantime, what do you do? So, you know, it's far better that they be with us in these professional spaces than they be in these places outside that are often dangerous,” Hughes said.

Hughes says work also needs to happen on the kinds of spaces available. Often foam mats, tables and even chairs are counted as a space.

“A real space is a place where you have a way to be able to sleep well. You can store your things that you have access to professional workers that you're open 24/7,” he said.

CTV News reached out to the province and the city to find out if they would add more spaces before winter, but neither were able to answer the question before publication time.

RAPSIM says they need to come together quickly as temperatures are dropping and places where people can go are closing.