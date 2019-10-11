Video shows barrage of gunfire unleashed on St-Leonard cafe
Matthew Lapierre, CTV News Montreal
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 9:14PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 11, 2019 9:29PM EDT
MONTREAL - Video of a shooting inside a St-Leonard cafe Tuesday shows customers diving for cover as bullets crack overhead.
The surveillance video, obtained by CTV News, shows three masked gunmen firing into the cafe.
The shooters, armed with handguns, seemed to fire indiscriminately through the windows and the door.
Inside the cafe, the dozen-or-so clients hid behind tables and benches.
Montreal police said on Tuesday that no one was injured in the shooting.
The SPVM reported that three people appeared around 11:30 p.m. at the commercial/residential complex on Robert Blvd. near the intersection of Narbonne St., fired shots and fled north through an alley.
Officers found bullet holes in the building and shell casings on the ground.
Forensic identification technicians examined the crime scene and dogs from the SPVM's K-9 squad searched the area. Investigators interviewed witnesses and will review surveillance footage.
With files from The Canadian Press
Latest Montreal News
- Urban planner wants "masterpiece" art deco Restaurant to reopen
- Advance polls are now open - here's what you need to know about how to vote
- Dangerously high levels of lead in some Quebec Schools
- Crown questions Ugo Fredette's credibility during murder trial closing arguments
- Beware of scam telephone calls made in the name of Quebec's justice department