

Matthew Lapierre, CTV News Montreal





MONTREAL - Video of a shooting inside a St-Leonard cafe Tuesday shows customers diving for cover as bullets crack overhead.

The surveillance video, obtained by CTV News, shows three masked gunmen firing into the cafe.

The shooters, armed with handguns, seemed to fire indiscriminately through the windows and the door.

Inside the cafe, the dozen-or-so clients hid behind tables and benches.

Montreal police said on Tuesday that no one was injured in the shooting.

The SPVM reported that three people appeared around 11:30 p.m. at the commercial/residential complex on Robert Blvd. near the intersection of Narbonne St., fired shots and fled north through an alley.

Officers found bullet holes in the building and shell casings on the ground.

Forensic identification technicians examined the crime scene and dogs from the SPVM's K-9 squad searched the area. Investigators interviewed witnesses and will review surveillance footage.

With files from The Canadian Press