Valerie Plante to address United Nations during Climate Week
Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 8:33AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 23, 2019 10:42AM EDT
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante will address the United Nations on Monday.
She is taking part in this week's General Assembly on Climate Change, where world leaders will discuss what steps will be taken to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.
According to the agreement, dozens of countries around the world have agreed to ensure the average temperature rise this century will remain below 2 degrees Celsius.
Plante will be speaking sometime after 10:50 a.m., and will be calling on leaders to take urgent action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.