

Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal





Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante will address the United Nations on Monday.

She is taking part in this week's General Assembly on Climate Change, where world leaders will discuss what steps will be taken to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

According to the agreement, dozens of countries around the world have agreed to ensure the average temperature rise this century will remain below 2 degrees Celsius.

Plante will be speaking sometime after 10:50 a.m., and will be calling on leaders to take urgent action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.