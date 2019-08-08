

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal





The City of Montreal wants to create the largest urban park in Canada on the West Island.

The proposed 3,000-hectare "Great West Park" will stretch from St. Anne de Bellevue across Ile Bizard, and be eight times the size of New York City's Central Park and 15 times the size of Mt. Royal.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante propsed the project Thursday and spoke about how the city will come up with the money to purchase the land needed for the park.

"We're not alone," she said. "That's why I'm having conversations with the federal and provincial governments, but it's worth it. This is how we need to change the paradigm."

Developers already have projects on some of the affected areas, but the executive committee of Plante and other burrough mayors will have the right of preemption and can bid first on any property in question.

"It takes a lot of courage because we all rely on the taxes coming from building houses and condos, which, to me, is not the right way to go," said Plante. "There should be other sources of revenue, but right now that's our system. For me, just letting builders build here doesn't make any sense."

Unveiling the plan is the first step with many more to come. Public consultations will occur in the coming weeks.