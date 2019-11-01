MONTREAL -- More than 231,000 homes across Quebec are in the dark Friday morning due to the heavy rain and wind.

As of 10 a.m., about 66,800 homes had no power in Montreal. Hydro-Quebec could not say when the network will be back up and running.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Greater Montreal area, with gusts of up to 100 km/h expected Friday morning.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," the weather agency stated.

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage."

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging gales.

⚠️Heavy rain, standing water and windy, drivers need to be careful; as they are driving. Slow down and keep alert. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/NvzeVzGlou — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) November 1, 2019

The wet weather has caused some floods in the city, including the basement of a duplex in the Côte-des-Neiges borough, which saw firefighters wading in ankle-deep water on the home’s front lawn as they tried to get inside.

City workers also responded after several sewers, including on the northbound Decarie Expressway near Plamondon Avenue, overflowed due to the accumulation of leaves in the grates.

Urgences-Santé says it has responded to double the usual number of incidents of collision on the road, though none of them serious.

Transports Quebec is warning that Highway 20 could flood again within the next 24 hours. Part of the thoroughfare has already flooded twice in the last six weeks due to generous rainfall.

Officials admit the area hasn’t yet been set up with necessary pumping stations, as they will only be ready next summer.