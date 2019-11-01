MONTREAL - The Highway 10 was completely blocked on Friday evening in Granby, Transports Quebec said.

Traffic was snarled in the area as Hydro Quebec workers used the road to access damaged powerlines over the highway.

The road was closed between Routes 235 and 139, in both directions.

Cars were being diverted off the highway, onto sidestreets. A line of cars extended on eastbound lanes.

As of 8:45 p.m., almost 800,000 people were still without power in the province.