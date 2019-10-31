MONTREAL - Heavy rain fell on Montreal Thursday.

It accumulated on roads, overflowed from sewers and seeped into basements.

The basement of a home flooded at the corner of La Voie St. and Mackenzie St. in Cote-des-Neiges. Firefighters were on the scene on Thursday, sinking into the ankle-height water on the home's front lawn.

Trick-or-treaters avoided the floodwaters.

On the service road above the Decarie expressway, workers used tools to unclog sewer grates so giant puddles could drain.

��City crew workers are unclogging sewers from the buildup of leaves which are causing flooding on Decarie Northbound near Plamondon. https://t.co/b5HlQdHhoj pic.twitter.com/xpkcUeGQDM — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) November 1, 2019

Elsewhere in the city, water accumulated on the Highway 20, edging onto the road and threatening lane closures.

Environment Canada forecast that between 50 and 80 mm of rain could fall on the city into Monday morning.

The agency warned of the high potential for flooding.

"Rain, at times heavy, is expected. The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall," they wrote.